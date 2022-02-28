U.N. General Assembly to meet in rare emergency session on Russian invasion

“To the Russian officers and soldiers, I say the world is watching,” she mentioned. “Photographic and video evidence is mounting. And you will be held to account for your actions. We will not let atrocities slide.”

Thomas-Greenfield additionally known as on the Kremlin to show down its nuclear rhetoric, referencing Putin ordering Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert. She mentioned earlier on Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that she wasn’t shocked by the Russian autocrat’s language “because Putin has tried every means possible to actually put fear in the world.”

The Ukrainian consultant introduced up Putin’s nuclear rhetoric on the Security Council assembly Sunday, saying, “The world must take this threat very seriously.”

The ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, described the demise and destruction in his nation because of Russian aggression, saying he’ll work with UNICEF on the problem.

Kyslytsya switched to Russian on the finish of his remarks, saying: “To conclude, I wish to turn personally to the ambassador of the Russian federation,” and asking him to cease defending Kremlin aggression.

“There is always place in life for choices. There are always options,” the Ukrainian ambassador mentioned to finish his speech. “For example, one can remain a human being, a person, or they can continue to defend evil. And this is a choice which lies with every individual, always.”

The Russian consultant claimed in his remarks after the vote that “The Security Council failed to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.”

He continued ongoing Kremlin rhetoric that the assault was as a result of “crimes” propagated by Ukraine in Donbas, which the Russian authorities has claimed as an excuse for assaults. “We did not see even a hint of an attempt to reach a constructive solution of the council,” the consultant mentioned, calling the decision “one-sided” and “imbalanced.”

There might be one other emergency assembly of the U.N. Security Council on Monday, after French President Emmanuel Macron requested it and Mexico joined on the decision. The Mexican ambassador to the U.N. mentioned the assembly might be used to investigate the humanitarian scenario in Ukraine. “France will, alongside Mexico, submit a draft resolution in order to guarantee unfettered humanitarian access to meet the urgent needs of the people in Ukraine,” the French consultant mentioned.

Five nations (the U.S., Russia, China, Britain and France) have veto energy within the Security Council, however since November 1950, any nation has been in a position to name for an emergency session of the General Assembly regardless of a no vote from one of many 5. That measure was enacted in the course of the Korean War, a time through which these 5 nations hardly ever agreed on something.