U.S., allies to ban investments in Russia, sanction banks on Wednesday – Psaki
The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new
sanctions on Russian banks and officers and ban new funding in
Russia, the White House stated, Trend experiences citing Reuters.
The sanctions will enhance curbs on monetary establishments and
state-owned enterprises in Russia and goal Russian authorities
officers and their households, White House press secretary Jen Psaki
advised reporters on Tuesday.
“Tomorrow, what we will announce… in coordination with
the G7 and EU, (is) an extra sweeping bundle of sanctions
measures that can impose prices on Russia and ship it additional down
the highway of financial, monetary and technological isolation,” Psaki
stated, noting that the G7 and EU comprised round 50% of the worldwide
financial system.