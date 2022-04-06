U.S., allies to ban investments in Russia, sanction banks on Wednesday – Psaki

The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new

sanctions on Russian banks and officers and ban new funding in

Russia, the White House stated, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

The sanctions will enhance curbs on monetary establishments and

state-owned enterprises in Russia and goal Russian authorities

officers and their households, White House press secretary Jen Psaki

advised reporters on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, what we will announce… in coordination with

the G7 and EU, (is) an extra sweeping bundle of sanctions

measures that can impose prices on Russia and ship it additional down

the highway of financial, monetary and technological isolation,” Psaki

stated, noting that the G7 and EU comprised round 50% of the worldwide

financial system.