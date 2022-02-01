U.S. and Russia share tense exchange at U.N. Security Council meeting

toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images

At Monday’s U.N. Security Council assembly, the U.S. hoped to get a proof from Russia on what precisely it was doing relating to Ukraine. But as a substitute, the assembly was filled with tense exchanges between the international locations.

It in the end ended the identical manner it began – with a political deadlock between the 2 powers.

“We didn’t hear much. They didn’t give us the answers that any of us would have hoped that they would provide,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, mentioned afterward.

The Security Council was shaped to deal with precisely the type of threats going through Ukraine right this moment, Thomas-Greenfield mentioned in her opening remarks.

“The situation we are facing in Europe is urgent and dangerous,” she mentioned. “Russia’s actions strike at the very heart of the U.N. charter. … One country cannot simply redraw another country’s borders by force, or make another country’s people live under a government they did not choose.”

Thomas-Greenfield mentioned the U.S. continued “to hope Russia chooses the path of diplomacy over the path of conflict in Ukraine. But we cannot just ‘wait and see.'”

She went on to element the actions Russia had already taken, together with putting greater than 100,000 troops alongside Ukraine’s border and spreading disinformation “to paint Ukraine and Western countries as the aggressors, to fabricate a pretext for attack.”

She additionally recounted Russia’s historical past of invasions, together with 2014 in Crimea and 2008 in Georgia.

When it got here time to listen to from Russia, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia struck again and mentioned the U.S. was “whipping up tensions and rhetoric” in regards to the scenario and claimed that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine.

“You are almost calling for this, you want it to happen. You’re waiting for it to happen as if you want to make your words become a reality,” Nebenzia mentioned. “This is despite the fact that we are constantly rejecting these allegations and this is despite the fact that no threat of a planned invasion into Ukraine from the lips of any Russian politician or public figure over all of this period has been made.”

As a part of his argument, Nebenzia quoted Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has requested different world leaders to tone down their speak of battle out of considerations for the Ukrainian financial system and the “panic” it has contributed to.

“President Zelensky himself said the rhetoric about what is happening is scaling up and is not justified,” Nebenzia mentioned.

He additionally known as into the query the U.S. estimation on the variety of troops Russia has alongside Ukraine’s border. Nebenzia rejected the studies of a big buildup and presence of troops. He mentioned the troops in Belarus have been solely there for “regular exercises” and nothing extra.

But the U.S. was not the one one skeptical of Russia’s claims that it had no plan to invade Ukraine. British Deputy Ambassador James Kariuki identified Russia’s historical past of claiming one factor and doing one other when he spoke on Monday.

“In 2014, Russia denied to this council the presence of its forces in Crimea. In reality, its soldiers were annexing part of an independent, democratic Ukraine,” Kariuki mentioned.

Nebenzia maintained the place that Russia doesn’t have plans to invade, however he warned Ukraine in opposition to any provocations – then leaving the room previous to Ukraine Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya’s speech.

Kyslytsya mentioned any provocations wouldn’t come from Ukraine, and he accused Russia of setting “a Kafka trap,” as he spoke to reporters after the assembly.

“I said repeatedly in my speech, I have instructions for my government to reiterate: We plan no offense, no military offense, not in our plans,” Kyslytsya mentioned.

Monday’s Security Council assembly got here the day earlier than Secretary of State Antony Blinken is ready to talk along with his Russian counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.