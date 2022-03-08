U.S. bans Russian oil and gas imports as Ukraine war creates 2 million refugees

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia mentioned that Russian authorities have proposed a cease-fire for Tuesday, CBS News’ Pamela Falk reported. The proposed cease-fire, which can start at 10 a.m. Moscow time, will permit for the opening of humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents from Kyiv, Chernigov, Sumy and Mariupol, Russia mentioned, in keeping with The Associated Press.

Nebenzia took the ground on the finish of a U.N. Security Council assembly on the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine on Monday to make the announcement.

“This proposal doesn’t have any demands about the citizens being sent necessarily to Russia, into Russian territory,” he mentioned.

“There’s also evacuation offered towards Ukrainian cities to the west of Kyiv, and ultimately it will be the choice of the people themselves where they want to be evacuated to,” Nebenzia mentioned.

But in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of violating earlier humanitarian hall agreements, saying fleeing Ukrainians confronted “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.”

“They even mined the roads that were the agreed routes for taking food and medicine to the people, to the children, of Mariupol,” Zelensky mentioned in what has grow to be a day by day video handle near midnight.

During talks on Monday earlier than Nebenzia’s handle, the Russians proposed evacuation routes resulting in Russia and its ally Belarus, reasonably than to areas of western Ukraine that stay peaceable.

“It’s just cynicism,” Zelenskyy mentioned. By opening a small hall to Russia, he mentioned, Moscow is trying just for a propaganda victory.

-CBS/The Associated Press