U.S. California governor tests positive for COVID-19

The governor of the U.S. state California Gavin Newsom examined

optimistic for COVID-19 and can stay in isolation at the very least via

June 2 and till he assessments unfavorable, his workplace stated, Trend studies citing

Xinhua.

Newsom stated on Twitter that he’s “experiencing mild symptoms”

and “following health guidelines and will be isolating” whereas

working remotely.

He has been vaccinated and has obtained two booster photographs,

together with as not too long ago as May 18, in line with the assertion.

In current weeks, COVID-19 transmission charges are steadily

climbing in California, dwelling to over 40 million residents.

The state had reported a complete of 8,896,174 COVID-19 instances and

90,612 associated deaths as of Friday, in line with the California

Department of Public Health.