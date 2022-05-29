U.S. California governor tests positive for COVID-19
The governor of the U.S. state California Gavin Newsom examined
optimistic for COVID-19 and can stay in isolation at the very least via
June 2 and till he assessments unfavorable, his workplace stated, Trend studies citing
Xinhua.
Newsom stated on Twitter that he’s “experiencing mild symptoms”
and “following health guidelines and will be isolating” whereas
working remotely.
He has been vaccinated and has obtained two booster photographs,
together with as not too long ago as May 18, in line with the assertion.
In current weeks, COVID-19 transmission charges are steadily
climbing in California, dwelling to over 40 million residents.
The state had reported a complete of 8,896,174 COVID-19 instances and
90,612 associated deaths as of Friday, in line with the California
Department of Public Health.