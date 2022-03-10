U.S. closes door on sending fighter jets to Ukraine

On Tuesday, Poland introduced plans to ship 28 Russian-made MiG jets to a U.S. and NATO base in Germany, plane that then could possibly be transferred to Ukraine. That announcement from the Polish authorities adopted every week of back-and-forth negotiation between Warsaw and Washington, although Tuesday’s announcement got here as a shock to U.S. officers.

But the U.S. Department of Defense opposed the switch of Polish planes to Ukraine, a senior administration official told POLITICO, and Kirby cited each logistical and army problems of such a hand-off.

Kirby famous that the simplest weapons at this stage within the battle for Ukraine are anti-armor and ground-based air protection, and that including plane to the Ukrainian stock was “not likely to significantly change” the Ukrainian air pressure’s capability to counter Russian assaults.

Any motion by the U.S. or its NATO allies to offer jets to Ukraine, Kirby famous, could possibly be seen by President Vladimir Putin of Russia as an act of aggression and result in an escalation of his nation’s assault.

Kirby’s feedback differed from these of Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier within the day, who expressed opposition to Poland’s proposition however implied that offering fighter jets “in the right way” would possibly nonetheless be on the desk.

“Poland’s proposal shows that there are some complexities that the issue presents when it comes to providing security assistance,” Blinken stated in a information convention on the State Department. “We have to make sure that we’re doing it in the right way.”

In specific, Blinken expressed concern concerning the prospect of U.S. pilots departing from a NATO-controlled base in Germany into Russian-contested airspace over Ukraine. Such an association would possibly drag the U.S. and NATO into open battle with Russia.

“It’s not simply clear to us that there’s a substantive rationale for doing it in the way that was put forward yesterday,” Blinken stated. “So what we’re doing right now is continuing to consult very closely with Poland with other NATO allies on this and the logistical challenges that it presents.”

Blinken on Wednesday additionally dismissed requires a NATO-enforced partial no-fly zone over Ukraine, an concept that has gained steam among foreign policy elites in the U.S. Blinken acknowledged that such enforcement — which would come with introducing American pilots into Ukrainian airspace — “would almost certainly lead to direct conflict” between U.S. forces and Russia.

“That would expand the conflict. It would prolong it. It would make it much more deadly than it already is,” Blinken stated. “And that would be neither in the interest of our countries, nor in the interest of Ukraine.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has repeatedly requested NATO member nations to implement a no-fly zone and to offer fighter jets, together with in a Zoom name with U.S. lawmakers on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy known as for a decision to be reached “immediately” between Poland and the U.S., noting that Ukrainians “do not have time” for indecision.

“This is not ping pong! This is about human lives!” Zelenskyy stated in a speech. “We ask once again: solve it faster. Do not shift the responsibility, send us planes.”

Vice President Kamala Harris departed on Wednesday morning for a previously planned trip to Warsaw, the place she’s going to meet with Polish leaders and talk about the continued scenario in Ukraine.

“If I were in President Zelenskyy’s position,” Blinken stated, “I’m sure I would be asking for everything possible, in his mind, to help the Ukrainian people.”