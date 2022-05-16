U.S. Coast Guard Ends Search For Survivors Of Capsized Boat Near Puerto Rico – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard introduced the suspension of a seek for potential survivors after rescuing 38 people and discovering 11 our bodies when a ship capsized close to Puerto Rico.

On Thursday, rescue efforts started after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter noticed the capsized boat whereas on patrol.

The vessel was carrying as much as an estimated 75 folks.

All eleven deceased had been Haitian ladies, whereas responders rescued 36 Haitians and two Dominican Republic nationals.

On its official Facebook web page, the U.S. Coast Guard quoted Commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Captain Gregory H. Magee as expressing heartfelt condolences to households, associates and family members of those that didn’t survive or stay lacking.

Magee recommended all of the companion company crews who responded, declaring that their bravery and actions helped save 38 folks from nearly sure demise.

“These crews have done their utmost to ensure that if there were anymore survivors, that they would have had the best chance to be rescue,” the senior Coast Guard official acknowledged.

Magee noticed that, sadly, as the specter of unlawful voyages continues, the Coast Guard may have to reply to related occasions sooner or later.

“The dangers of these voyages are real, we see them everyday, people aboard grossly overloaded makeshift boats taking on water in high seas with little or no lifesaving equipment. These people are at the mercy of ruthless smugglers who are not concerned with their lives or safety. To anyone thinking of taking part of an illegal voyage, don’t take to the sea! It could just save your life,” he famous.

