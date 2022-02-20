U.S. continues diplomacy but girds for ‘dead serious’ invasion threat in Ukraine

But at the same time as U.S. officers warned of the nearing menace in Ukraine, additionally they stated they’re going all in on diplomatic talks with Russia to keep away from such an invasion. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Sunday described the efforts as a “full-court press” to unravel the battle by means of diplomacy.

To this finish, Blinken is scheduled to fulfill Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, though he emphasised that the assembly wouldn’t happen if Russia have been to invade Ukraine. Blinken stated Sunday that the U.S. will likely be open to the choice of diplomacy “until the tanks are actually moving and the planes are actually flying,” reiterating a number of leaders’ feedback {that a} diplomatic answer continues to be the objective.

While they labored towards diplomacy, most of the leaders, together with President Joe Biden, echoed the identical perception: that Putin has already determined to invade. Vice President Kamala Harris, who met with Ukraine’s president on Saturday, made it clear that she’s on the identical web page.

“As the President has said, we believe that Putin has made his decision,” she stated Sunday morning. “Period.”

The president convened a gathering of the National Security Council on Sunday “to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine,” an indication that American leaders are more and more making ready for the invasion menace. The White House earlier stated that Biden would journey to Wilmington, Del., for the Presidents Day vacation, however then introduced that he would keep in Washington in spite of everything.

Biden additionally spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron briefly on Sunday afternoon. Macron and Putin earlier that day had agreed on diplomatic talks towards a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who for weeks has warned against stoking panic in his nation, stated in a Saturday speech on the Munich Security Conference that Ukrainians will “protect our country with or without the support of our partners.”

Zelenskyy additionally known as for quick sanctions in opposition to Russia, which has been a significant level of competition within the U.S. since the specter of an invasion into Ukraine got here into focus. While the Biden White House insists that sanctions ought to be held again and used as a deterrent hanging over Putin’s head if he ought to resolve to invade, some politicians, together with many Republicans in Congress, need swift sanctions inflicted on Russia proper now.

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova echoed Zelenskyy’s frustrations on sanctions on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” The Ukrainian president has accused Western nations of appeasing Putin’s aggression.

While each Zelenskyy and Markarova have harassed that they’re grateful to the United States and different Western nations for his or her assist, the Ukrainian president’s Saturday speech confirmed that he desires the Biden administration to do extra instantly — a sentiment that the ambassador appeared to echo on Sunday.

“Let me remind everyone we are at war and we are under attack for the past eight years, and should harsh sanctions or harsh reactions were in place in 2014 and 2015, maybe today we would be discussing the rocket launch that was yesterday was the first stage from Ukrainian companies or some other, more peaceful items to discuss,” Markarova stated, referencing the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia.

“But unfortunately, today we are starting this morning as people are being shelled at in Ukraine.”

Though Harris supported Zelenskyy’s confrontational speech on the Munich Security Conference, she additionally defended the White House holding again on sanctions on Sunday. “The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence,” she instructed reporters, including that European allies and the U.S. agree on this technique.

Asked whether or not the administration thinks the specter of sanctions will really work at deterring Putin, the vice chairman stated “we strongly believe” it may. Given that the window to discover a diplomatic answer is “open, although it is absolutely narrowing,” Harris instructed reporters that “the deterrence effect, we believe, has merit.”

But as this diplomatic window seemingly narrows, the weekend’s feedback instructed that Ukrainian and U.S. officers alike are girding themselves for an impending invasion.

Blinken pointed to Russia’s extension of its deployment in Belarus as indicating an upcoming invasion of Ukraine, saying: “Everything we’re seeing suggests that this is dead serious, that we are on the brink of an invasion.”

“We will do we can to try to prevent it before it happens, but equally we’re prepared, if he does follow through, to impose massive consequences, to provide for Ukraine’s ongoing defense and to bolster NATO,” the secretary of State added.

He went on to say that Putin is following the invasion playbook that the U.S. offered to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday. During the assembly, Blinken offered that Russia would fabricate a disaster to justify aggression and the presence of its troops. “He’s followed the script almost to the letter,” Blinken stated.

“As we described it, everything leading up to the actual invasion appears to be taking place: all these false flag operations, all of these provocations to create justifications,” he stated.

Austin stated on “This Week” that the scale and scope of Russian forces alongside Ukraine’s borders clearly pointed to the specter of a brutal invasion by Putin’s forces.

“If he employs that kind of combat power, it will certainly create enormous casualties within the civilian population and so this could create a tragedy, quite frankly, in terms of refugee flow and displaced people. So this is potentially very, very dangerous,” Austin instructed Martha Raddatz.

“I will do everything I can to see if we can advance a diplomatic resolution to this crisis created by Russia and its aggression against Ukraine,” he stated. “We’ve put on the table a number of ideas that we can pursue that would strengthen security for Russia, for the United States, for Europe, if we engage them on a reciprocal basis.”

Despite all of the mounting intelligence, and Western and Ukrainian officers making clear that they’re not shopping for Russia’s false flag operations, Kremlin leaders proceed to insist that they’re not planning an invasion.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov denied any chance of an invasion. “There is no invasion, and there is no such plans,” he stated on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, saying Russia has “declared its readiness to continue the diplomatic efforts to resolve all outstanding issues.”

He additionally took the time to criticize NATO and the menace Russia feels from the group and its alliance with Ukraine, a degree the Kremlin has continued to lean on because it tries to color itself as a sufferer of the treaty group.

“It’s not a defensive alliance,” he stated. “You see that North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not peace-loving NGO. It’s political military machinery, a bloc.”

David Cohen contributed to this report.