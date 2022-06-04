U.S. Embassy joins EducationUSA Alumni Fair to promote study in United States (PHOTO)

The U.S. Embassy joined the EducationUSA twelfth

annual Alumni Fair on the Baku American Center on the campus of the

Azerbaijan University of Languages on June 4.

The occasion offered a chance for potential undergraduate

and graduate college students to find out about examine alternatives at U.S.

faculties and universities.

Azerbaijanis who studied within the United States had been joined by

U.S. diplomats on the Fair to speak with college students, reply questions,

and promote learning within the United States. The honest included

representatives from greater than 25 establishments of upper training

within the United States together with massive state universities, neighborhood

faculties, and liberal arts faculties. The alumni on the honest

defined the multitude of selections for increased training examine in

the United States, and spoke concerning the number of faculties and

universities, encouraging the scholars to discover completely different selections

to discover a college that might be the very best match for every particular person

pupil.

U.S. Ambassador Earle (Lee) Litzenberger stated whereas attending

the occasion:

“I’m a proud alumnus of Middlebury College, however, as I informed

lots of the promising younger college students I met at this time, irrespective of which

faculty or college within the United States they attend, they’ll

see that nothing compares with an American training. The high quality

of the instruction, the facility of the alumni community, and the

skill to work in America all make examine within the U.S. an amazing

alternative. You solely have to have a look at the distinguished positions

our Azerbaijani alumni maintain on this nation to see how American

examine prepares college students for all times success.”

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State

community of over 400 worldwide pupil advising facilities in additional

than 170 nations. The community promotes U.S. increased training to

college students world wide by providing correct, complete, and

present details about alternatives to check at accredited

postsecondary establishments within the United States. EducationUSA is

your official supply on U.S. increased training.

The EducationUSA Advising Center in Baku is

a part of American Councils for International Education.

EducationUSA, with the help of the U.S. Embassy in Baku, hosts

two gala’s annually: U.S. Higher Education Fair and EducationUSA

Alumni Fair. In addition to those, EducationUSA helps the

Sustainable Outreach Program and Competitive College Club.