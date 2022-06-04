U.S. Embassy joins EducationUSA Alumni Fair to promote study in United States (PHOTO)
The U.S. Embassy joined the EducationUSA twelfth
annual Alumni Fair on the Baku American Center on the campus of the
Azerbaijan University of Languages on June 4.
The occasion offered a chance for potential undergraduate
and graduate college students to find out about examine alternatives at U.S.
faculties and universities.
Azerbaijanis who studied within the United States had been joined by
U.S. diplomats on the Fair to speak with college students, reply questions,
and promote learning within the United States. The honest included
representatives from greater than 25 establishments of upper training
within the United States together with massive state universities, neighborhood
faculties, and liberal arts faculties. The alumni on the honest
defined the multitude of selections for increased training examine in
the United States, and spoke concerning the number of faculties and
universities, encouraging the scholars to discover completely different selections
to discover a college that might be the very best match for every particular person
pupil.
U.S. Ambassador Earle (Lee) Litzenberger stated whereas attending
the occasion:
“I’m a proud alumnus of Middlebury College, however, as I informed
lots of the promising younger college students I met at this time, irrespective of which
faculty or college within the United States they attend, they’ll
see that nothing compares with an American training. The high quality
of the instruction, the facility of the alumni community, and the
skill to work in America all make examine within the U.S. an amazing
alternative. You solely have to have a look at the distinguished positions
our Azerbaijani alumni maintain on this nation to see how American
examine prepares college students for all times success.”
EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State
community of over 400 worldwide pupil advising facilities in additional
than 170 nations. The community promotes U.S. increased training to
college students world wide by providing correct, complete, and
present details about alternatives to check at accredited
postsecondary establishments within the United States. EducationUSA is
your official supply on U.S. increased training.
The EducationUSA Advising Center in Baku is
a part of American Councils for International Education.
EducationUSA, with the help of the U.S. Embassy in Baku, hosts
two gala’s annually: U.S. Higher Education Fair and EducationUSA
Alumni Fair. In addition to those, EducationUSA helps the
Sustainable Outreach Program and Competitive College Club.