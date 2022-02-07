U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tests positive for COVID-19 at the Winter Olympics

toggle caption Harry How/Getty Images

Harry How/Getty Images

BEIJING — U.S. males’s determine skater Vincent Zhou has examined constructive for COVID-19 — placing his probability for one more Olympic medal in danger.

“As part of yesterday’s regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive,” a U.S. determine skating consultant stated in an announcement. “Under the guidance of the [U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee] medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status.”

The announcement comes on the day the U.S. determine skating received silver within the crew competitors. Zhou competed on Sunday within the crew occasion as an alternative to three-time world champion Nathan Chen.

Zhou is meant to compete once more on Tuesday within the males’s quick program. If he checks adverse in subsequent COVID checks, Zhou would nonetheless be capable of compete.

If not, he will probably be positioned in isolation, like different athletes who examined constructive in Beijing, till he checks adverse on two consecutive PCR checks.

This is the 21-year-old’s second look on the Winter Olympic Games. He competed in Pyeongchang in 2018, however didn’t medal.