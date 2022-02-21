U.S. has intel that Russian commanders have orders to proceed with Ukraine invasion

Washington — The U.S. has intelligence that Russian commanders have acquired orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, with commanders on the bottom making particular plans for the way they’d maneuver of their sectors of the battlefield, a U.S. official advised CBS News.

The orders do not imply a invasion is a certainty, as Russian President Vladimir Putin may nonetheless change the orders if he alters his thoughts, the official mentioned.

After weeks of warning that an invasion of Ukraine was imminent, President Biden advised reporters on Friday that he was “convinced” Putin had made the choice to invade Ukraine and mentioned the U.S. believed Russian forces supposed to assault within the “coming days.”

Mr. Biden has agreed “in principle” to fulfill with Putin within the close to future, offered an invasion has not begun, the White House introduced Sunday night time. The precise timing and site of such a chat haven’t been decided, but when it does occur, it might happen someday after a gathering scheduled for this week between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Blinken advised “Face the Nation” that the U.S. nonetheless believes Russia is “moving forward” with plans to invade, regardless of denials from Moscow that Russia is making ready to launch an assault.

“Everything we’re seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward,” Blinken mentioned. “We’ve seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations, now the news just this morning that the ‘exercises’ Russia was engaged in in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there.”

Russia has massed roughly 150,000 troops, warplanes and tools on Ukraine’s three sides, escalating tensions with the neighboring nation. The protection minister of Belarus additionally introduced Russia might be extending military drills going down within the nation close to Ukraine’s northern borders, which introduced a big contingent of Russian troops to Belarus.

In anticipation of an assault, the U.S. and different allies, most lately Germany and Austria, have urged their residents to go away the nation. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine additionally temporarily relocated its operations from Kyiv to Lviv because of the acceleration within the buildup of Russian forces.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert on Sunday warning that “according to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine.”

The alert from the State Department urges U.S. residents in Russia to take a number of actions, together with avoiding crowds and having evacuation plans that do not depend on federal authorities help.

While high U.S. officers have warned Russia is poised to strike Ukraine and the Pentagon has despatched roughly 5,000 troops to Eastern Europe to bolster NATO forces, the Biden administration continues to maintain a diplomatic choice on the desk. The president has burdened no American forces would go into Ukraine if Russia invades.

“My job as a diplomat is to leave absolutely no stone unturned and see if we can prevent war, and if there’s anything I can do to do that, I’m going to do it,” Blinken mentioned Sunday. “President Biden has made very clear that he’s prepared to meet President Putin at any time in any format if that can help prevent a war. Even if the die is cast, until it’s settled, until we know that the tanks are rolling, the planes are flying, and the aggression has fully begin, we’re going to do everything we can to prevent it but we’re prepared either way.”

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., mentioned Ukrainian officers are utilizing “every possibility” to power Russia to decide on the diplomatic path fairly than an assault.

“We are calling not only on [the] aggressor, which is Russia, but also on all of our friends and allies to get together and use every opportunity to still deter Russia from invading,” she told “Face the Nation.”

Markarova mentioned that whereas Ukraine will “work day and night to make use of any possibility to still prevent Russia from invading,” occasions of the previous few days point out that an escalation is probably going, opposite to feedback from Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov that there is no plan for Russia to invade.

“What we see right now are all the strong messages are yet to get Russia not only to get out from the borders of Ukraine but they also, during the past three days, started an offensive,” she mentioned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, too, has referred to as on Putin to fulfill with him to work to resolve the disaster, however he additionally criticized Western leaders gathered at a safety convention in Munich on Saturday, arguing they need to not await an assault to hit Russia with sanctions.

The Biden administration has warned that if Putin orders an assault on Ukraine, there can be steep penalties for Russia, and Blinken mentioned Sunday that slapping Russia with sanctions now would imply the lack of the “deterrent effect.”

“Once you trigger the sanctions, you lose the deterrent effect,” he mentioned. “As long as there is still even a minute’s worth of time in which we can deter and prevent a war, we’re going to try to uses it.”

Blinken added that the U.S. does not need to element its plans publicly, as “that will forewarn Russia.”