Europe
U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus
The US Administration in coordination with its allies and
companions introduces new restrictions in opposition to Russia and Belarus,
the White House mentioned in its written assertion, Trend reviews citing TASS.
“Sweeping restrictions on Belarus to choke off its import of
technological items in response to its help” of Russia are
launched, the Administration mentioned.
Sanctions will even cowl 22 Russian protection entities, in accordance
to the doc. “In whole, 22 Russian defense-related entities
can be designated, together with companies that make fight plane,
infantry combating automobiles, digital warfare methods, missiles,
and unmanned aerial automobiles for Russia’s navy,” the White
House mentioned.