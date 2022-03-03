U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus

The US Administration in coordination with its allies and

companions introduces new restrictions in opposition to Russia and Belarus,

the White House mentioned in its written assertion, Trend reviews citing TASS.

“Sweeping restrictions on Belarus to choke off its import of

technological items in response to its help” of Russia are

launched, the Administration mentioned.

Sanctions will even cowl 22 Russian protection entities, in accordance

to the doc. “In whole, 22 Russian defense-related entities

can be designated, together with companies that make fight plane,

infantry combating automobiles, digital warfare methods, missiles,

and unmanned aerial automobiles for Russia’s navy,” the White

House mentioned.