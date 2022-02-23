U.S. Marine gets 2 years’ hard labor for mail-ordering marijuana into Japan

A U.S. Marine is going through two years in jail with onerous labor following his conviction for ordering a quarter-pound of hashish to be despatched to his base in Okinawa.

Corporal Nicholas Garner on Friday was given the jail sentence together with a $4,344 high-quality for an try and evade Japan’s drug legal guidelines, a court docket spokesperson instructed Stars and Stripes. While 18 states and the District of Columbia have legalized leisure use of hashish, Japan has maintained its strict prohibition on the drug.

Garner pleaded responsible final month to 2 counts of violating Japan’s Cannabis Control and Customs Act after ordering a package deal from unnamed people in Nevada that included a half-gallon of weed-infused liquid and the quarter-pound of hashish, studies Stars and Stripes. Garner had the package deal mailed to him at his residence at Camp Foster in Okinawa on June 7 and had a small quantity of hashish and liquid on him when he was arrested.

Separately, Corporal Deshane Fox and Lance Corporal Alfred Johnson pleaded responsible on Thursday to at least one rely of violating the act and will face three years’ imprisonment and $4,000 fines, based on Stars and Stripes. They have been charged after customs intercepted a package deal at Camp Kinser, additionally in Okinawa, with over a quarter-pound of hashish and over 4 grams of liquid despatched from California.

Both mentioned they have been going through monetary difficulties and their attorneys have requested suspended sentences.

“I should have sought financial help,” Fox instructed the court docket, explaining {that a} divorce and pay minimize pushed him towards promoting medication. Johnson mentioned he thought promoting hashish was his solely choice after desirous to assist his mom within the U.S., who had misplaced her job in the course of the pandemic.

While different Asian international locations have relaxed their cannabis laws, Japan’s stay strict. More Japanese shoppers are utilizing cannabidiol, or CBD, a non-psychoactive hashish compound more and more used for its purported well being and wellness advantages, reported The Japan Times. The Japanese well being ministry in 2019 accredited using CBD for refractory epilepsy. However, the paper studies that well being authorities are carefully monitoring the pattern.

Located between the mainland of Japan and Taiwan, the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has a extremely concentrated U.S. military presence with 13 bases with almost 30,000 active-duty personnel.

At occasions, the bottom has been a supply of rigidity with the shut ally of the U.S. The American authorities in 2018 agreed to compensate the family of a Japanese girl killed by a U.S. army employee. More just lately, the Japanese authorities has criticized U.S. authorities after COVID-19 unfold quickly on the bases.

Newsweek has reached out to the Marine Corps for remark.