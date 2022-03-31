U.S. Men’s Soccer Team Clinches World Cup Berth

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica — It was not fairly spring break, however the United States males’s soccer crew traveled to Costa Rica this week carrying all of the stress and psychological burden of second-semester school seniors.

The hardest work, in spite of everything, was over. All that was required of the gamers within the ultimate match of the World Cup qualification competitors was the naked minimal: By merely avoiding a six-goal loss of their sport on Wednesday at Costa Rica — a deficit they’d not registered in a aggressive match in 65 years — they might declare a ticket to the World Cup later this yr in Qatar.

Long-shot disasters, although, are not any summary peril for the American males. Five years in the past, they traveled to Trinidad in equally sunny circumstances and, after a confluence of improbable events, did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup. That fiasco has dogged the crew on daily basis since.

On Wednesday evening, then, got here some redemption. In the 14th sport of their qualifying marketing campaign, in entrance of a vigorous sellout crowd in San José, the United States strolled to a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica that was greater than adequate to clinch a berth on the 2022 World Cup.