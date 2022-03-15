U.S. offering families of COVID victims up to $9,000 to pay for funerals

A brand new program launched by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will present as much as $9,000 to households of coronavirus victims to assist them pay for funerals.

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program has obtained greater than $2 billion from the federal authorities to supply monetary help to households, the Associated Press reported. Any deaths related to COVID-19 since January 20, 2020, could be lined by this system.

“FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program has helped provide over 300,000 people with critical financial relief during a time of such unexpected, unimaginable and widespread loss,” the company’s administrator, Deanne Criswell, mentioned in an announcement.

