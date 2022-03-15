Americas

U.S. offering families of COVID victims up to $9,000 to pay for funerals

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 1 minute read


A brand new program launched by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will present as much as $9,000 to households of coronavirus victims to assist them pay for funerals.

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program has obtained greater than $2 billion from the federal authorities to supply monetary help to households, the Associated Press reported. Any deaths related to COVID-19 since January 20, 2020, could be lined by this system.

“FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program has helped provide over 300,000 people with critical financial relief during a time of such unexpected, unimaginable and widespread loss,” the company’s administrator, Deanne Criswell, mentioned in an announcement.

This is a creating story and can be up to date as extra info turns into obtainable.

The federal authorities has offered greater than $2 billion to assist cowl funeral prices for greater than 300,000 households of people that died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced Tuesday. Above, with the Washington Monument within the background, folks take a look at white flags which might be a part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s non permanent artwork set up, “In America: Remember,” in remembrance of Americans who’ve died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Sept. 17, 2021.
Brynn Anderson/AP Photo



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button