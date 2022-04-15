U.S. Olympian Allyson Felix says she’ll retire after the 2022 season

toggle caption Martin Meissner/AP

Allyson Felix, the most decorated U.S. monitor and subject athlete in historical past, introduced on Instagram that she would retire on the finish of the 2022 season.

Felix, 36, has received 11 Olympic medals over the course of her profession and has been competing within the Olympic Games since Athens in 2004.

“As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I’d have a career like this,” Felix wrote.

“I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” she added.

Felix mentioned she needed to make her final season about pleasure. She mentioned she could be working for ladies and “for a better future for my daughter.”

During final summer season’s Olympics in Tokyo, Felix secured her eleventh medal, when she helped the U.S. women’s 4×400 meter relay team win gold. Tokyo was the final Games Felix competed in in her profession.

“It was really cool to come together to get to close out the Olympic Games and for me, my Olympic career in this way,” she mentioned.

Off the monitor, Felix additionally grew to become an advocate for maternal well being for Black girl, after publicly sharing her story of getting an emergency C-section when she delivered her daughter.

She’s additionally extensively advocated for athletes who’re mothers like herself. In 2021, she created a grant for Olympic athletes who’re moms to help their youngster care wants whereas they competed overseas. And she has been critical of her former sponsor, Nike, when the corporate refused to pay her whereas she was on maternity depart.

“There have been so many women before me who had to stay silent about their fight, and so for me to be able to step out … I think my daughter gave me the courage to do that,” she said final August.