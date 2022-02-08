U.S. Olympic skier River Radamus debuts a wild look in Beijing

toggle caption Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

BEIJING — Before heading to the Olympics, athletes could get a haircut or their highlights retouched to look their finest as they compete in entrance of all the world.

U.S. alpine skier River Radamus took all of it a step additional earlier than competing within the Beijing Winter Olympics in alpine snowboarding occasions, together with Tuesday’s super-G race.

The 23-year-old minimize and dyed his hair into the sample of a zebra — a choice he let as much as his Instagram followers, according to Olympics.com.

“I wanted to do it so those who support me have a part in my experience at the Games,” he mentioned.

It’s additionally a reminder to not take himself too severely.

“I get to play a game for a living so I want to make sure to enjoy it and not let the pressure or expectations take away my love for it,” he said.

It’s not the primary time Radamus underwent a metamorphosis forward of a serious competitors.

Prior to the Soelden Alpine Ski World Cup, Radamus dyed his hair right into a snow leopard sample — a glance impressed by former U.S. Olympic downhill skier Chad Fleischer, Radamus told the U.S. Ski Team.

toggle caption Joe Klamar/AFP by way of Getty Images

“I wanted to carry that tradition forward, and carry that, sort of like, free spirit American-style forward,” he mentioned.

Before taking over the animal-inspired appears, in prior competitions he rocked a self-described “mullet bowl” and dyed his hair blue and inexperienced.

The 2022 Winter Games is Radamus’ first time competing on the Olympic stage. He is a three-time Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games champion.