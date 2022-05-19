U.S. reopens embassy in Ukrainian capital

“The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again,” Blinken stated. “We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression.”

Blinken stated the Biden administration has “put forward additional measures to increase the safety of our colleagues who are returning to Kyiv and have enhanced our security measures and protocols.”

An individual aware of the embassy’s reopening plans informed POLITICO that it will resume functioning solely in a restricted capability and that consular providers won’t be provided.

Wednesday’s reopening ceremony was delayed for about an hour because of an air raid warning in Kyiv, underscoring the risk that persists greater than a month after Russian floor forces retreated from the world across the Ukrainian capital.

Chargé d’affaires Kristina Kvien, at the moment on depart, was not current on the reopening ceremony, the place a small contingent of diplomats raised the American flag over the embassy’s gated compound.

The particular person aware of embassy operations stated that U.S. Marines should not current on the embassy; the compound is being guarded by diplomatic safety and Ukrainian nationwide guard and police forces.

Diplomatic safety has been a hot-button challenge within the United States for years, largely because of the 2012 assaults in Benghazi, Libya, which killed 4 Americans, together with Ambassador Chris Stevens. Republicans used that tragedy to launch a number of investigations of Democratic leaders.

But some high officers in President Joe Biden’s administration, together with Blinken, have stated the U.S. authorities must shed what many have referred to as a bunker mentality in the case of its diplomacy.

Nahal Toosi reported from Washington, D.C.