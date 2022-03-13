U.S. rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine’s defense

The United States on Saturday stated it will rush as much as $200

million in extra small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft

weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officers pleaded for extra

gear to defend towards heavy shelling, Trend studies citing

Reuters.

President Joe Biden on Saturday approved the extra

safety help, the White House stated, paving the best way for the

“immediate” cargo of recent army gear to Ukraine, a

senior administration official stated.

Biden’s resolution brings complete U.S. safety help offered to

Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion

since 2014.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden

directed that as much as $200 million allotted by the Foreign

Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s protection. Blinken stated he

had approved a fourth drawdown of U.S. protection shares, in line

with Biden’s directive, “to assist Ukraine meet the armored,

airborne, and different threats it’s going through”.