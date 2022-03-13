U.S. rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine’s defense
The United States on Saturday stated it will rush as much as $200
million in extra small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft
weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officers pleaded for extra
gear to defend towards heavy shelling, Trend studies citing
Reuters.
President Joe Biden on Saturday approved the extra
safety help, the White House stated, paving the best way for the
“immediate” cargo of recent army gear to Ukraine, a
senior administration official stated.
Biden’s resolution brings complete U.S. safety help offered to
Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion
since 2014.
In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden
directed that as much as $200 million allotted by the Foreign
Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s protection. Blinken stated he
had approved a fourth drawdown of U.S. protection shares, in line
with Biden’s directive, “to assist Ukraine meet the armored,
airborne, and different threats it’s going through”.