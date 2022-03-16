U.S. sanctions Belarus president, more Russian officials

The State Department additionally introduced that Lukashenko, his spouse and their kids are barred from entry to the U.S.

Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, allowed Russian troops to enter his nation for navy workout routines then assault neighboring Ukraine from Belarusian soil. Lukashenko has also offered hospitals to deal with wounded Russians and morgues to bury their useless.

Last month, Belarus held a referendum to change the nation’s structure and finish its standing as a nuclear-free zone, opening the potential for Russian nuclear weapons being deployed there. The U.S. closed its embassy in Belarus the day after the referendum was launched.

Eleven senior Russian officers, together with a number of high-ranking officers within the Russian Ministry of Defense, have been additionally barred from entry to the U.S. and had property blocked, together with their households. Viktor Zolotov, the pinnacle of the National Guard of Russia, was included for his alleged function in punishing Russian civilians who’ve protested the Russian struggle in Ukraine and suppressing dissent in occupied areas of Ukraine.

The State Department additionally launched a brand new visa restriction coverage to the Immigration and Nationality Act, barring present and former Russian authorities officers and their households from entry to the U.S. Thirty-eight people “believed to be involved in suppressing dissent” in Russia and their households are instantly affected by this visa ban, the State Department mentioned.

Other visa restrictions have been introduced towards officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service in Crimea accused of torture; Russian officers concerned in assaults on Chechen dissidents in Europe; and Belarusians engaged in political corruption.

“Today’s designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights,” Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki mentioned in an announcement. “We condemn Russia’s attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine.”

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry introduced it could be sanctioning Biden, Blinken and various different U.S. officers “on a basis of reciprocity.” Also included within the sanctions are Biden’s son, Hunter, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I would first note that President Biden is a ‘junior,’ so they may have sanctioned his dad — may he rest in peace,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who was additionally included within the sanctions, joked on Tuesday.

“None of us are planning tourist trips to Russia, none of us have bank accounts that we won’t be able to access, so we will forge ahead,” Psaki mentioned.