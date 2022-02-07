U.S. says Russia has amassed about 75% of the troops it would need to invade Ukraine

toggle caption Alexander Nemenov/AFP by way of Getty Images

The scenario alongside the Ukrainian border has grown much more dire, in line with prime U.S. officers, who warned Sunday {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine might now solely be a matter of time.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan provided one of many administration’s most stark assessments of the scenario, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has put himself in a position with military deployments to be able to act aggressively against Ukraine at any time now.”

“We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine,” Sullivan stated. “It could take a number of different forms. It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet.”

With greater than 100,000 Russian forces estimated to be in place alongside Ukraine’s borders, U.S. officers consider Putin has already amassed almost three-quarters of the entire quantity of troops he would wish for a full-scale assault. Russian forces proceed to assemble round Ukraine, the officers stated, together with naval assault ships that could possibly be used to invade Ukrainian ports.

The officers spoke on situation of anonymity to debate the estimates.

The U.S. estimates that an assault may consequence within the deaths of tens of 1000’s of troopers and civilians alike, whereas hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees can be left to flee, more likely to close by Poland.

Russian officers have sought to downplay the warnings from Washington, with the nation’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, calling them “madness and scaremongering.”

In a tweet, Polyanskiy stated, “what if we would say that US could seize London in a week and cause 300K civilian deaths?”

Amid the confrontation, some officers proceed to carry out for a diplomatic resolution. French President Emmanuel Macron is due in Moscow on Monday, after which the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday.

“It is our vital interest to find a solution to this current crisis through dialogue and through engagement, and this is what we’re doing currently,” stated Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for international affairs and safety coverage for the European Union, in an interview with NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday.

Stano described a doable invasion as a “worst-case scenario” that the EU is ready for, however hopes won’t come to cross.

“We stand united, the European Union [and] our trans-Atlantic partners, including the United States, in facing this challenge because this is one of the most serious challenges in the post-Cold War era and it’s an unprecedented challenge to the European Security Order,” Stano stated. “We will not back down. We will stand firm in support of Ukraine and in defending the international principles which apply here.”

Stano went on to name Russia’s determination to ship an abundance of troops to the Ukrainian border “unprovoked,” “unjustified” and “unwarranted.”

Russia stands to face heavy sanctions ought to the scenario deteriorate, officers have beforehand acknowledged. Stano echoed these sentiments throughout Sunday’s interview, explaining that the implications for Russia can be “much, much tougher” this time than what they’ve confronted up to now.

Daniel Estrin contributed reporting from Kyiv