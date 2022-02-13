U.S. sending 3,000 more troops to Poland amid fresh Ukraine invasion warnings

Three official sources in Washington and Europe mentioned intelligence shared with them by the United States pinpointed Feb. 16 as a doable begin date for the invasion. Publicly, nevertheless, aides to President Joe Biden wouldn’t affirm a particular date aside from to say that — counter to a lot public hypothesis and a few earlier assessments from Washington — an invasion may start earlier than the Feb. 20 finish of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Poland, a senior DoD official instructed POLITICO. The contingent will add to forces ordered to deploy there final week and can deliver the whole variety of U.S. troops despatched to Poland and Germany to five,000. Additionally, 1,000 troopers based mostly in Germany had been additionally despatched to Romania final week. The U.S. additionally despatched 4 U.Okay.-based F-15 fighters to Poland.

The troops are being deployed to reassure NATO allies and “deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank,” the Pentagon official mentioned. These troops are along with the 8,500 the Biden administration pledged to make out there to hitch the NATO Response Force ought to Putin transfer into Ukraine.

The head of Norway’s army intelligence service, Vice Adm. Nils Andreas Stensønes, instructed reporters in Oslo on Friday that the Russians have “all they need to carry everything out, from a minor invasion in the east to minor attacks here and there in Ukraine, or a complete invasion, with, possibly, an occupation of all or parts of Ukraine.”

White House nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday implored U.S. residents to go away Ukraine throughout the subsequent 24 to 48 hours. He instructed reporters that he was not saying Putin had determined to invade, however made clear that the indicators had been there. He additionally spelled out what may occur.

“If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality,” Sullivan mentioned.

If a brand new thrust into Ukraine takes place, Russian forces are poised to maneuver from a number of instructions in a multi-pronged assault that might pressure Ukrainian troops to defend in a number of instructions directly.

There are properly over 100,000 troops arrayed alongside the Ukrainian border, stretching from Crimea within the south to Belarus within the north. Satellite images present that the arc of troops is well-stocked with tanks, armored infantry carriers, missile protection techniques and lethal a number of rocket launchers, all simply miles from Ukraine’s border.

In the Black Sea, a big flotilla of amphibious ships has arrived carrying lots of of Russian naval infantry together with their armored amphibious autos that might pour ashore close to the town of Odessa.

The Kremlin additionally introduced that it might maintain live-fire naval drills within the space Feb. 13-19, primarily blocking swaths of the waterway round Odessa and severing entry to Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov.

The workout routines, to be performed by the Black Sea fleet, will doubtless embody the missile cruiser Moskva, a number of guided-missile frigates, corvettes and mine-hunting ships, and diesel-powered submarines.

In response, Germany and Spain have dedicated to sending a number of fighter jets to help Bulgaria and Romania in monitoring actions within the Black Sea.

The U.S. is predicted to announce early Saturday that almost all American employees at its Kyiv embassy will likely be required to go away the nation.

In an announcement late Friday, the U.Okay. urged British nationals to “leave now via commercial means while they remain available,” whereas the Netherlands, Norway and Israel all issued statements warning their residents towards journey to Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

A senior Polish authorities official, talking anonymously to debate delicate intelligence, instructed POLITICO {that a} Russian offensive within the coming days is “certainly possible.”

“[The] Russian army concentration is unprecedented” alongside the Ukraine border, the Polish official mentioned. “But it is at least equally likely that we might face something less than outright large-scale conflict. Provocations, smaller or bigger incidents here and there, little green men etc. — that’s Putin’s playbook.”

Lili Bayer and Erin Banco contributed to this report.