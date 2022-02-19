U.S. surgeon general says he and his family have all tested positive for COVID-19

toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy introduced Friday that he and the remainder of his instant household have examined optimistic for COVID-19.

In a tweet shared Friday, the nation’s high physician stated he, his spouse and his 5-year-old son all examined optimistic for the virus. His 4-year-old daughter, who first tested positive for the virus final weekend, is doing “ok” — saying she’s nonetheless congested and is hoarse from coughing.

Murthy says he and his spouse Alice have delicate signs, experiencing muscle aches, chills, and sore throat. His son has a runny nostril and low-grade fever, however says is in any other case advantageous.

“Whether you’ve had COVID or not, whatever your beliefs may be, I wish for you the love of family & friends,” Murthy stated in his tweet. “I know it feels like we’re in endless conflict. But we are brothers and sisters first with common hopes and common concerns. May we all find healing in the days ahead.”

“So if you’ve done everything you can and gotten COVID-19 anyway, don’t beat yourself up. A lot of us are doing the best we can. And let’s not assume those who get sick are careless. We don’t know people’s circumstances. They may not be able to protect themselves the way we can,” he added.

Additionally, Murthy pressured the significance of being vaccinated and boosted in opposition to COVID-19, emphasizing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines are very effective at saving our lives and keeping us out of the hospital. As parents, I can’t tell you how reassuring it is to know we’ll be able to care for our kids even if we get infected,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Murthy spoke with All Things Considered about vaccines, parenting through the pandemic and his daughter’s COVID prognosis.

“I’ve been certainly thinking about COVID and talking to people about COVID for the better part of two years, even before I was surgeon general. But when it hits home, it always feels a bit different,” Murthy stated.

“I just had this sinking feeling, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s four years old, she’s not vaccinated because there is no vaccine available for her age group.’ And as a parent, my questions were: Is she going to be OK? Could I have done something else to have prevented her from getting sick?” he added.

This week, skilled advisers with The Food and Drug Administration stated Pfizer postponed its request to fulfill with the company for approval of its vaccine for younger kids.

According to the company, new information just lately emerged about its emergency use authorization request for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in kids 6 months by means of 4 years of age.