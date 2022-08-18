U.S., Taiwan agree on negotiating mandate for trade talks

The U.S. hopes the pact “will deepen our trade and investment relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses,” Bianchi stated.

The two sides formally launched the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on Twenty first-Century Trade in early June, and Bianchi and Taiwan’s high commerce negotiator, John Deng, already held one spherical of high-level talks in Washington in late July.

However, after China’s harsh response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s go to to Taiwan, U.S. officers recommitted to the initiative and promised to put out an “ambitious roadmap” for the negotiations.

The negotiating mandate launched Wednesday by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is consistent with earlier statements about anticipated areas of negotiations. The two sides have agreed to not focus on doable tariff cuts, a politically delicate difficulty within the United States, however will search agreements in areas like agriculture, customs procedures, regulation, anti-corruption and small- and medium-size enterprises.

Other areas to be negotiated embody protections for labor and the setting, guidelines for digital commerce and the operation of state-owned enterprises. The U.S., by way of the Taiwan negotiations and separate talks with 13 different international locations on the proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, hopes to place strain on China by elevating requirements for commerce within the area.