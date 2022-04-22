U.S. to host Ukraine-focused defense talks in Germany on April 26

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host Ukraine-focused

protection talks with allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April

26, the Pentagon stated on Thursday, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

“The objective is to deliver collectively stakeholders from throughout the

world for a collection of conferences on the most recent (Ukrainian) protection

wants and … guaranteeing that Ukraine’s enduring safety and

sovereignty over the long-term is revered and developed,”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated.