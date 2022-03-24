U.S. to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The disaster in Ukraine has rapidly unfolded because the fastest-growing refugee disaster in Europe since World War II. Over 3 million Ukrainians have fled the nation since Russia started its invasion final month, based on the U.N.

The Biden administration additionally introduced over $1 billion in new funding in the direction of humanitarian help for Ukraine to be distributed within the coming months, together with an extra $320 million in “democracy and human rights funding to Ukraine and its neighbors,” based on a press release. Since Feb. 24, the U.S. has supplied greater than $123 million to bolster humanitarian efforts in close by European international locations which have welcomed displaced Ukrainians.

“We still expect most displaced Ukrainian citizens will want to be in neighboring countries or elsewhere in the EU where they may have family and where there are already large diaspora communities, in the hope they can return home soon,” a senior administration official advised reporters Thursday. “But at the same time, we recognize that some may wish to come to the United States.”

The White House has prioritized Ukrainians in search of reunification with household within the U.S., together with LGBTQ individuals, journalists, dissidents and activists, three sources acquainted with the conversations told POLITICO earlier this week. The administration official additionally talked about these with medical wants and third nation nationals who’ve already sought refuge exterior of Ukraine in a foreign country as candidates for expedited consideration. Journalists and others in these weak teams have been targeted by Russian forces.

As of March 22, the U.S. has taken in 7,888 refugees for fiscal 12 months 2022, based on the State Department. The annual refugee cap for FY 2022 is 125,000, a determine Biden raised after receiving backlash from Democrats. Ukrainian refugees is not going to depend towards this determine until they’re admitted by way of the refugee program, and the Biden administration doesn’t anticipate the necessity to alter the 125,000 determine along with Ukrainian refugees.

“This commitment of 100,000 is not necessarily time-bound to that fiscal year,” the senior administration mentioned. “It’s a broader commitment.”

Biden is in Brussels Thursday for a NATO summit and a European Council assembly. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this month that Biden would use his trans-Atlantic journey to debate methods to “provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence.”

Laura Barrón-López contributed to this report.