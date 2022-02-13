U.S. ‘watching very carefully’ for phony Russian reason to kick off Ukraine invasion

“There is a kind of bizarre quality to all of this where the Russians are claiming they are the ones who are under threat, despite the fact that they have amassed more than 100,000 forces … on the border of their neighbor,” Sullivan stated.

In a separate interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sullivan warned, “The world should be prepared for Russia staging a pretext and then launching a potential military action.”

The feedback are the newest warning that Moscow might fabricate an assault on Russian territory or troops to justify invading Ukraine after a monthslong navy buildup on the border. Top administration officers have additionally warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin might give the go-ahead for an invasion any day.

The Biden administration has obtained intelligence suggesting Russia plans to stage an assault to falsely pin on Kyiv and justify an invasion, based on studies final week.

The administration has already publicly referred to as out Moscow for potential false flag techniques, charging earlier this month that Russia was weighing filming a fabricated assault by Ukrainian forces to justify launching an invasion.

False flag techniques are used to justify navy motion by blaming an assault one other nation. Nazi Germany, as an example, launched the 1939 invasion of Poland that began World War II in Europe with a false flag assault on a German radio station, utilizing attackers dressed as Polish nationals.

The Biden administration’s response to the Russian buildup has drawn bipartisan critiques from lawmakers who contend extra weapons ought to have been despatched to Ukraine sooner and that Moscow’s Nord Stream 2 pure fuel pipeline ought to have been sanctioned.

Still, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — considered one of simply two GOP lawmakers to affix House Democrats’ investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — praised the transfer to publicize a potential fabricated pretext for an invasion, although he added the Nord Stream pipeline needs to be sanctioned “regardless of what happens in Ukraine.”

“They have done a good job, particularly bringing out intel early, to try to defang any Russian narrative that could come with Ukraine,” Kinzinger informed CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “We know about the discussion of a false flag attack. Well, now we’ve made it clear that Russia may do that.”

Another protection hawk, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stated he wasn’t certain if the administration’s techniques, together with warning of a false flag operation, are efficient in pushing again on Putin.

Instead, Graham argued Congress and the administration ought to levy heavy sanctions on Moscow forward of an invasion.

“That’s a really good question. I don’t want to ring an alarm bell as much as take action,” he stated. “They’re telling us the invasion is imminent. But they’re not telling Putin with clarity what happens if you invade.”