U.S. weighs sending top-level official to meet Zelenskyy in Kyiv

A U.S. official visiting Kyiv could be the most recent in a parade of Western figures assembly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In current weeks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the journey, whereas the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland met Wednesday with Zelenskyy within the capital.

If the administration decides to ship somebody to Kyiv, it’s understood that there gained’t be an announcement prematurely, because of safety causes. The timing of any potential journey is unsure and officers cautioned that it could not occur in any respect as a result of fluid nature of the warfare.

The journey could be extremely symbolic for each Washington and Kyiv. The U.S. would affirm its dedication to Ukraine’s resistance in opposition to Russia’s invasion, whereas Ukraine would get to host a high American official within the capital, simply weeks after forcing Russian troops to retreat.

The go to would additionally come after Biden approved a further $800 million in army help, placing the whole U.S. support to Ukraine above $3 billion because the new administration got here to energy.

The White House didn’t reply to a request for remark.