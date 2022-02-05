U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Crushes Russian Olympic Committee 5-0, Improve To 2-0 In Beijing

BEIJING (CBS) — The U.S. ladies’s hockey crew is now 2-0 on the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After beating Finland 5-2 within the group stage opener, the U.S. ladies’s crew crushed the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 on Saturday.

Savannah Harmon had a purpose and two assists and Hilary Knight added a purpose and an help.

Harmon received the scoring beginning within the first interval, registering a power-play purpose.

In the second interval, Knight tipped in Harmon’s wrist shot to place the Americans forward 2-0.

Over the primary two durations, the U.S. outshot ROC 36-6.

In the third interval, the U.S. crew scored three objectives over a four-minute, 47-second stretch to notch a convincing win.

Grace Zumwinkle, Jesse Compher and Alex Carpenter have been every liable for a 3rd interval purpose.

In complete, the U.S. outshot ROC 62-12 within the win.