U.S. working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities – Sullivan

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned

Iran’s ballistic missile assault on Iraq’s Erbil, and stated

Washington was working to assist Iraq get missile protection

capabilities to defend itself, Trend studies citing Reuters.

Sullivan advised CBS’s “Face the Nation” program that no U.S.

residents had been harmed within the assault, and no U.S. amenities had been

hit, however the United States would do no matter it takes to defend its

individuals, pursuits and allies.

“We are in session with the Iraqi authorities and the

authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan, partially to assist them get the missile

protection capabilities to have the ability to defend themselves of their

cities,” he stated.

Asked in regards to the affect on negotiations over a nuclear settlement

with Iran that had been at an deadlock, Sullivan stated, “The varied

negotiators are again dwelling of their capitals and we must see

what occurs within the days forward with respect to the diplomacy round

the nuclear deal.”

He stated President Joe Biden remained strongly dedicated to

stopping Iran from buying nuclear weapons.

“One factor I’ll say is that the one factor extra harmful than

Iran armed with ballistic missiles and superior army

capabilities is an Iran that has all of these issues and a nuclear

weapon,” he stated.