U.S. working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities – Sullivan
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned
Iran’s ballistic missile assault on Iraq’s Erbil, and stated
Washington was working to assist Iraq get missile protection
capabilities to defend itself, Trend studies citing Reuters.
Sullivan advised CBS’s “Face the Nation” program that no U.S.
residents had been harmed within the assault, and no U.S. amenities had been
hit, however the United States would do no matter it takes to defend its
individuals, pursuits and allies.
“We are in session with the Iraqi authorities and the
authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan, partially to assist them get the missile
protection capabilities to have the ability to defend themselves of their
cities,” he stated.
Asked in regards to the affect on negotiations over a nuclear settlement
with Iran that had been at an deadlock, Sullivan stated, “The varied
negotiators are again dwelling of their capitals and we must see
what occurs within the days forward with respect to the diplomacy round
the nuclear deal.”
He stated President Joe Biden remained strongly dedicated to
stopping Iran from buying nuclear weapons.
“One factor I’ll say is that the one factor extra harmful than
Iran armed with ballistic missiles and superior army
capabilities is an Iran that has all of these issues and a nuclear
weapon,” he stated.