U.S. working to seize Vladimir Putin’s hidden wealth, senator says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inside circle might face a seizure of their property in response to his invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. lawmaker has mentioned.

Following “a classified briefing” on the Ukraine disaster, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) introduced the proposed transfer which might characterize a substantial ramping up of measures towards prime Russian officers because the struggle enters its sixth day.

“The U.S. and allies are coordinating to not only freeze the assets of Putin and his oligarch allies but to seize those assets as well,” tweeted Murphy, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “This is likely a further step than Putin’s inner circle anticipated.”

Very little is thought about the place the scale of Putin’s wealth and the place it could possibly be. Anders Aslund, creator of the 2019 ebook “Russia’s Crony Capitalism,” claimed that the Russian chief had about $125 billion hidden in offshore havens, based on the New York Times.

He additionally mentioned that Russian troops had “fallen behind in their timeline” and that there had been “multiple Russian equipment and logistics failures” however he predicted that Russian troops “will try to encircle and cut off” the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, “in the next several weeks.”

This is a creating story.