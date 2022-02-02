U19 World Cup 2022: A look at head-to-head record between India and Australia – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

One of essentially the most intense rivalries in cricket, be it any age group or any format, India vs Australia will as soon as once more take centre stage when the 2 groups meet within the Super League semi-final 2 of the continued ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 within the West Indies on Wednesday.

India, led by Yash Dhull, entered the last-four stage having gained all of the group matches, whereas Australia’s solely defeat within the match thus far has been to Sri Lanka, when skipper Dunith Wellalage’s 52 led the Lankans to a four-wicket win whereas chasing down 176.

India had been positioned in Group B, and commenced their marketing campaign with a snug 45-run win over South Africa of their first group match in Guyana, on the again of an 82 from Dhull and a five-wicket haul from Vicky Ostwal.

Later Dhull and 5 others examined optimistic for COVID-19, which meant Nishant Sindhu led the aspect of their subsequent recreation towards Ireland.

Even with out their common skipper, the Boys in Blue eased previous Ireland by 174 runs on the again of spectacular knocks from Angkrish Ranghuvanshi (79) and Harnoor Singh (88) coupled with a effective all-round bowling show.

This was adopted by one other stroll within the park towards Uganda, who had been bundled out for 79 whereas chasing 406.

Dhull was among the many returnees for the Super League quarter-final towards Bangladesh, however India missed Nishant attributable to a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at.

Bangladesh had been bundled out for 111 after being put to bat first, and regardless of a batting hiccup from the Indians, Dhull and Kaushal Tambe helped India cross the end line to achieve the last-four stage.

Australia had been positioned in Group D, and Cooper Connolly’s aspect started their marketing campaign with a six-wicket win over hosts West Indies, earlier than dropping to Sri Lanka.

However, an impressed top-order batting show, notably that of a century from Tague Wyllie, would take Aussies over the end line whereas chasing Scotland’s 237 of their subsequent group match.

In the Super League quarter-final towards Pakistan, the Aussie top-order as soon as once more shone to place up a complete of 276/7.

In reply, William Salzmann took three because the Aussies finally gained the competition by 119 runs to achieve the semis.

Head-to-head in U19 World Cup

Both India and Australia have met on the Under-19 World Cup seven occasions, with India rising victorious on 5 of these events.

Notably, Australia haven’t overwhelmed India on the U19 World Cup since 1998, when Mohammad Kaif’s 60 went in useless as India had been bundled out for 174 in a Pool match. In reply, James Hopes scored 51 runs whereas the remainder of the batting lineup too contributed as Australia clinched victory by six wickets.

This was Australia’s second win over India on the U19 World Cup, having overwhelmed them on the inaugural version in 1988.

India have gone on to get the higher of Australia in 2000, 2012, 2018 and 2020 editions of the match, with their most notable victory being the 2012 one which sealed them a title triumph in Townswille, Australia.

India had been led by Unmukt Chand in that version, and so they opted to subject within the remaining. William Bosisto performed a captain’s knock for Australia with an unbeaten 87 to set India a goal of 226.

India misplaced Prasanth Chopra early however Unmukt would put up an impressed effort with an unbeaten 111 (130 balls) regardless of dropping three different wickets on the different finish.

Current Test specialist Hanuma Vihari was a part of that squad. He was dismissed for 4 however Smit Patel (62*) supported Unmukt to steer India to their third title triumph.

Six years later, India led by Prithvi Shaw, would meet the identical opponents within the 2018 version twice — as soon as within the group stage, and afterward within the remaining.

In the group stage, the Indian top-order ran riot as Prithvi Shaw (94), Manjot Kalra (86) and Shubman Gill (63) helped the Boys in Blue publish 328/7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, not one of the Aussie batters barring Jack Edwards (73) transformed begins into large knocks and that price them dearly, finally collapsing for 228. Ishan Porel was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps.

Less than month later, the 2 groups would go head-to-head but once more, as soon as once more on the large stage of the match — the ultimate.

Manjot Kalra’s unbeaten 101 was the spotlight of that remaining in Mount Manguai, as India chased down Australia’s complete of 216 with eight wickets to spare.

It was a forgettable batting show from Australia, led by Jason Sangha, as solely Jonathan Merlo (76) transformed a begin to a correct knock among the many batters.

Kalra was named participant of the match, whereas Gill, with 372 runs within the match, was adjudged participant of the match.

India would go on to defeat Australia by 74 runs within the 2020 version on the quarter-final, however finally lose to Bangladesh within the remaining of that match.

India beat Australia by 9 wickets in a warm-up match forward of the continued match, however warm-up matches don’t depend as official matches.

