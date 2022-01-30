U19 World Cup 2022: Ravi Kumar’s timely emergence adds ‘X-factor’ to India’s campaign

Coming into the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Ravi Kumar was by no means within the limelight among the many gamers to be careful for from the Indian camp. The focus all the time hovered round Rajvardhan Hangargekar for his extra-pace and power-hitting expertise down the order. However, these dynamics are certain to alter barely following India’s quarter-final win in opposition to Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday, wherein the 18-year outdated Bengal left-armer produced an exhibition of swing bowling.

It was Ravi’s sensational spell with the brand new ball (7-1-14-3), which arrange the victory for his crew. Right from his first over, the left-armer was throughout his opponents. Bowling with the wind in his favour, the teenager swung the ball each methods and examined the methods of the Bangladeshi batters, who failed to reply.

Outstanding swing bowling this from Ravi Kumar . Great begin for @BCCI #Under19WorldCup2022 #BanvsInd — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2022

Ravi eliminated the highest three batters and left Bangladesh tottering at 14 for 3 within the eighth over. They by no means recovered from these early blows and ultimately had been bowled out for a below-par 111.

“Sir, plan simple tha. Inke sath hum pahele bhi khele hai (Under-19 Asia Cup in the UAE and prior to that in a tri-series in Kolkata). Suruwat ke 20 over me inpar dabab dalna tha aur wo hamari team ne bakhubi kiya. [Our plan was simple. We had played against these guys before. We wanted to put pressure on them in the first 20 overs and our team executed that gameplan brilliantly],” ‘Player of the Match’ Ravi stated after the match.

Well, very like his potential to execute gameplans completely, Ravi’s profession journey has additionally been fairly intriguing to this point.

Son of a CRPF personnel, Ravi was born in Kolkata. Later his household moved to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the place he began enjoying tennis ball cricket. It was throughout one such tennis ball event that native coach Arvind Bhardwaj noticed his expertise. He spoke with Ravi’s household and introduced him again to town of his start.

After getting back from Aligarh, Ravi began enjoying membership cricket in Kolkata maidan, very like what Mohammed Shami did throughout his preliminary days. First, he represented Howrah Union after which shifted to Ballygunge United Club to play first division cricket.

For a left-arm pacer, the flexibility to convey the ball again into the right-handed batter is taken into account a chief wicket-taking weapon. For Ravi, it has all the time been part of his pure talent set. Hence, quickly he made some type of a popularity for himself as an attacking bowler on the membership degree.

Ravi made it to Bengal Under-19s in Vinoo Mankad Trophy within the 2021 season and from there the selectors included him for the Challenger Tri-series in Kolkata as a alternative for one of many first-choice gamers.

It was the fortunate break that the teenager wanted and he by no means regarded again from there.

He was picked within the India Under-19 squad for the Youth Asia Cup which passed off within the UAE simply previous to this World Cup and featured in all of the video games as a brand new ball associate of Hangargekar. Ravi took 4 wickets in 4 video games with an financial system charge of 4.5. In one of many fixtures in opposition to Pakistan, he virtually defended eight runs within the last over.

After touchdown within the Caribbean, the left-armer took 4 for 34 in a high-scoring warm-up sport in opposition to Australia — the opponent whom India Under 19s will face within the semis.

Unfortunately, Ravi is but to bowl his full quota of overs in any match since not one of the opponents have lasted 50 overs to this point. Ideally, the Indian crew would need this pattern to proceed on the enterprise finish of the event. Though from a private viewpoint, the pacer wish to maximize the alternatives on this televised competitors previous to the IPL public sale to showcase his expertise.

Remember, on the senior degree the selectors are all the time looking for high quality left-arm pacers, and because the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Irfan Pathan retired they’ve been struggling to fill in that void. At this level, will probably be untimely to declare Ravi as an choice to fill that spot however the teenager actually appears to have the potential.

