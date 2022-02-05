U19 World Cup Final: 5 Indian Players To Watch Out For | Cricket News

India tackle England within the U19 World Cup closing on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Saturday. India will likely be contesting their fourth successive U19 World Cup closing after they comfortably beat Australia within the semi-finals. India have reached the U19 World Cup closing eight instances in 14 editions, rising triumphant on 4 events. England will likely be seeking to foil India’s bid for a record-extending fifth title however with Indian gamers in high type, the English workforce can have its activity lower out.

India and England have a had an ideal run to the ultimate, successful each single match within the event to this point.

Here is a take a look at Indian gamers who’ve stood out on this version of the U19 World Cup and can as soon as once more play a key function if India are to get their palms on the coveted trophy once more:

Yash Dhull:

The Indian skipper missed a few matches as a result of Covid however remains to be India’s third highest run-getter within the event to this point, behind Angkrish Raghuvanshi (278) and Raj Bawa (212). Dhull scored a vital century after strolling out to bat with India in a spot of trouble within the semi-final in opposition to Australia. Along with Shaik Rasheed, Dhull added 204 runs for the third wicket to place India in a robust place.

The Indian skipper has scored 212 runs in three matches within the event to this point, averaging 106. He additionally has a half-century to his identify and boasts a strike-rate of 89.83.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi:

India’s high performer with the bat, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a revelation for the tean within the U19 World Cup to this point. The right-handed batter has amassed 278 runs in 5 matches, scoring at a median of 55.60. The opener is fourth within the record of high run-getters within the event.

Raghuvanshi has additionally chipped in with the ball, taking two wickets within the event to this point.

Raj Bawa:

Another batter from India who has impressed to this point is Raj Bawa. The middle-order batter was in rampaging type within the match in opposition to Uganda, smashing 162 not out off simply 108 balls. In whole, he has scored 217 runs at a median of 72.33 and a strike-rate of 110.71.

Vicky Ostwal:

India’s main wicket-taker within the event, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal has been head and shoulders above the remainder of the Indian bowlers. With 12 wickets from 5 matches, Ostwal is seventh within the record of most wickets taken on this 12 months’s version.

Not solely has he taken wickets, however he has bowled at a miserly economic system charge of three.39.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar:

The spectacular medium pacer has hurried a number of batters within the event to this point. While he isn’t among the many high wicket-takers within the ongoing U19 World Cup, nonetheless, Hangargekar has made key contributions for the Indian workforce all through the event.

He has taken 5 wickets at an economic system charge of three.35 and likewise used the lengthy deal with to good impact in the direction of the fag finish of India’s batting innings.