U19 World Cup: India Beat Bangladesh By 5 Wickets To Set Up Semi-Final Clash vs Australia | Cricket News

A spirited bowling efficiency backed up by a top quality knock by Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped India defeat Bangladesh by five wickets within the Super League quarterfinal of the continued ICC U19 World Cup on the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Saturday. With this win, India will now face Australia within the Super League semi-final on Wednesday, February 2. Chasing 112, India bought off to a foul begin because the Yash Dhull-led aspect misplaced opener Harnoor Singh (0) within the second over of the innings bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed bought collectively on the crease to see out the opening spells of Bangladesh’s new-ball bowlers.

Raghuvanshi and Rasheed placed on 70 runs for the second wicket and the partnership was lastly damaged within the twenty first over as Ripon Mondol bought the higher of Raghuvanshi (44) and this introduced skipper Yash Dhull to the center. Soon after, Rasheed (26) and Siddarth Yadav (6) additionally perished and India was decreased to 82/4 within the twenty fourth over.

In the tip, skipper Dhull (20*) and Kaushal Tambe (11*) guided India to a five-wicket win with 19.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, a spirited bowling efficiency helped India bowl out Bangladesh for simply 111 inside 38 overs. Sent into bat first, Bangladesh colts bought off to the worst begin potential as India pacer Ravi Kumar took three wickets very quickly and Bangladesh was decreased to 14/3 within the eighth over.

Mahfijul Islam (2), Iftakher Hossain Ifti (1) and Prantik Nawrose Nabil (7) all failed to go away a mark with the bat. No Bangladesh batter was capable of keep on the crease for a protracted haul and it was solely SM Meherob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) who confirmed some resistance with the bat. In the tip, Bangladesh was bowled out for 111.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 111 all out (SM Meherob 30, Aich Mollah 17, Ravi Kumar 3-14); India 117/5 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Shaik Rasheed 26; Ripon Mondol 4-31).