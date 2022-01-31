Sports

U19 World Cup, India U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Semi-Final 1: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Cricket News

India face Australia within the second semi-final of the continuing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. India have been in good type within the ongoing event and are unbeaten. They defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets of their quarter-final fixture. Meanwhile, Australia additionally sealed a crushing win towards Pakistan of their quarter-final match, clinching victory by 119 runs. India additionally reportedly have a totally match squad for the match after getting hit by Covid-19 instances in the course of the event. Both sides confronted one another of their warm-up sport with India popping out on prime.

When will the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match be performed?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will likely be performed on Wednesday, February 2.

Where will the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match be performed?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will likely be performed on the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

What time will the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match start?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will start at 6:30 PM IST,

Which TV channels will broadcast the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will likely be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network.

Where to look at on-line stay streaming of the U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match?

The U-19 World Cup, India U-19 vs Australia U-19, Super League Semi-Final 2 match will likely be stay streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the knowledge obtained from the host broadcasters)

