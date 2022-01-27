UAE allows entry for travelers from 12 African countries

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have introduced the resumption of entry for vacationers from 12 African nations, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In addition to resuming all inbound flights for nationwide and worldwide carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, the entry measures for vacationers coming in from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda might be up to date as of January 29.

Travelers from all these nations should current a destructive COVID-19 PCR take a look at carried out inside 48 hours earlier than arrival to the UAE, and should take a COVID-19 fast take a look at on the airport of departure in addition to undertake one other PCR take a look at upon arrival to the airport within the UAE, in accordance with the WAM report.

The GCAA and NCEMA added that each one vacationers should adhere to the prevailing precautionary measures and suggested individuals affected by COVID-19 signs towards journey.

Read extra:

Pfizer-BioNTech begin omicron COVID-19 vaccine trial: Statement

US warns against travel to 15 countries over COVID-19, including UAE, Kuwait

Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults