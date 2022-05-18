UAE authorities announce Hajj requirements

UAE authorities introduced the necessities which pilgrims should meet to carry out Hajj, one of many 5 pillars of Islam, state information company (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments set an age restrict of 65 for pilgrims.

Pilgrims should not have carried out Hajj earlier than and will need to have acquired the authorised vaccine pictures in opposition to COVID-19 in addition to a booster shot. They should additionally current a unfavorable COVID-19 check that’s carried out inside 72 hours earlier than arriving to the Kingdom.

The precedence might be given to those that meet all the necessities and who’re registered within the Hajj digital system and whose knowledge has been beforehand up to date.

NCEMA and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments famous that these necessities are available in response to the Kingdom’s necessities for this 12 months’s Hajj.

Saudi Arabia announced in April that it’s going to permit a million Muslims from inside and out of doors the nation to take part on this 12 months’s Hajj, a pointy improve after COVID-19 restrictions pressured two years of pared-down pilgrimages.

