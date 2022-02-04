UAE-Bahraini satellite launches into orbit from International Space Station

A collaborative satellite tv for pc launch by the UAE and Bahrain has “successfully launched into orbit” from the International Space Station, in accordance with an Emirati state media company WAM report.

The Light-1 CubeSat was launched in cooperation with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) from the Tsukuba Space Centre (TKSC) after the UAE and Japan signed a cooperation settlement in 2016.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The satellite tv for pc will monitor and research Terrestrial Gamma-ray Flashes (TGFs) from thunderstorms and lightning, marking the area’s “first scientific mission,” in accordance with WAM.

High-energy gamma-ray emissions reportedly affect environment, air site visitors and human well being. Flight crew are affected extra generally since these rays are recognized penetrate plane constructions, reported WAM.

It was developed collectively by the UAE Space Agency, Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi.

Data gathered from the Light-1 CubeSat goals to leverage area science to assist sustainable financial progress reported WAM. This can be shared globally to “support scientific analysis and encourage cooperation” amongst researchers.

“As this UAE-Bahraini nanosatellite reached its orbital position, we believe this collaboration initiative will stand out as the best example of what can be achieved by the scientists in the Arab world,” stated Dr. Arif Sultan al-Hammadi, Executive Vice-President of Khalifa University in accordance with WAM.

Salem Butti al-Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, stated in an announcement to WAM: “Coming close on our recent success with the Emirates Mars Mission, and our first space astronaut Hazza al-Mansouri’s journey to the International Space Station, this is an endorsement of our achievements in the cosmos.”

Read extra:

Anticipated rollout of NASA’s new moon rocket to launch pad delayed at least a month

Destination Cosmos: Space-themed digital art exhibit set to be launched in Dubai

Astronauts predict abandoned SpaceX rocket will hit the moon in March