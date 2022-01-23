UAE Bans Drones For A Month After Abu Dhabi Attack That Killed 2 Indians

Those who have to fly drones for work should ask authorities for “necessary permits,” stated UAE.

Abu Dhabi:

The United Arab Emirates has banned the usage of drones for one month, days after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a deadly drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi.

“The Ministry of Interior is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircraft,” the official WAM information company reported late Saturday.

“Anyone performing these activities during that period and disregarding guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities,” it added, reporting the ban would final for one month.

Without mentioning the current lethal assault, the ministry stated the order was made after “misuse spotted recently” the place customers had been “trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited”.

Those who have to fly drones for work should ask the authorities for the “necessary exceptions and permits”, it added.

Last Monday, Houthi rebels claimed a drone and missile assault that struck oil services and the airport within the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, killing three folks — together with two Indian nationals and one Pakistani — and wounding six.

The UAE is a part of a Saudi-led army coalition that helps Yemen’s authorities towards the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have carried out repeated cross-border assaults towards Saudi Arabia, however the January 17 assault was the primary acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.

Crude costs soared to seven-year highs partly due to the Abu Dhabi assaults, which exploded gasoline tanks close to storage services of oil large ADNOC.

The Houthis later warned UAE residents to keep away from “vital installations”.