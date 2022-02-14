UAE cinemas to operate at full capacity starting February 15

Cinemas throughout the UAE will function at most capability from February 15, the Ministry of Culture and Youth’s media regulatory workplace introduced on Sunday.

The National Emergency Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) introduced final week that the UAE will gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions to achieve full capability at venues by mid-February.

NCEMA, nevertheless, famous that emergency, disaster and catastrophe administration committees and groups in every emirate will decide the utmost capability and ease or tighten precautionary measures as they see match.

Hence, it will likely be as much as every emirate to regulate cinema capability because it deems match.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan al-Nuaimi, govt director of the media regulatory workplace stated the UAE has led by instance in flexibly and professionally confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, based on state information company (WAM).

He added that the choice to extend capability to most at cinemas signifies the related authorities’ success in confronting the pandemic and displays residents’ and residents’ dedication to precautionary measures to restrict the unfold of the virus.

Al-Nuaimi additionally voiced the significance of constant to completely adhere to all precautionary measures, comparable to carrying facemasks and sustaining distance in crowded locations, stressing that the regulatory workplace will intensify its efforts to make sure compliance with these measures.

