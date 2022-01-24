UAE cooperated closely with US to repel second Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi: Ambassador

The UAE cooperated intently with the US to thwart the second Houthi assault on Abu Dhabi inside every week, Emirati ambassador to the US Yousef Al-Otaiba mentioned on Monday.

“Close UAE-US cooperation helped to repel another round of Houthi terror attacks this morning in the UAE,” the ambassador mentioned on Twitter.

The UAE intercepted early Monday a missile assault launched by the Houthis focusing on Abu Dhabi, the second such assault inside every week.

The Ministry of Defense mentioned it intercepted and destroyed the 2 Houthi ballistic missiles with no casualties.

MOD Joint Operations Command pronounces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, instantly after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They had been efficiently intercepted by our air defence programs. Video connected. pic.twitter.com/laFEq3qqLm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) January 24, 2022

US Central Command mentioned: “US forces at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi in the UAE engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE.”

Spokesman Captain Bill Urban mentioned the missiles didn’t impression the US base and there have been no casualties. He added that US forces “set a heightened alert posture at the time of the attack, the second in the span of a week, which did involve Airmen using available bunkers.”

“US forces at Al Dhafra remain vigilant and ready to respond in case of any follow-on attacks.”

Monday’s assault comes every week after the Houthis used cruise and ballistic missiles, in addition to drones, in an assault on Abu Dhabi that killed three folks and injured six others.

The Emirati ambassador renewed the UAE’s requires the US to redesignate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis as a terrorist group.

Otaiba added: “Next step is to shut off financial and arms flows from their backers. US should move now to put the Houthis back on the terrorist list.”

President Joe Biden’s administration revoked a terrorist designation of the Houthis launched by former President Donald Trump in January of final yr. Biden additionally introduced in ending US assist for the offensive operations of the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, which intervened in Yemen in 2015.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE maintained over the course of the previous yr that they are going to proceed to deal with the Houthis as a terrorist group no matter whether or not the US determined to designate the group as such.

