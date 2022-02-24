UAE designates 1 individual, 5 entities as terrorists for supporting Yemen’s Houthis

The UAE designated one particular person and 5 entities on its record of individuals and organizations supporting terrorism for his or her position in supporting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, state information company WAM reported on Wednesday.

“The companies and individual listed have been linked to supporting the terrorist Houthi militia, which uses these funds to target civilian facilities and civilians,” WAM reported.

The designated particular person was recognized as Abdo Abdulla Dael Ahmed, and the entities are: Al Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance, Al-Hadha Exchange Company, Moaz Abdulla Dael For Import and Export, the vessel: Three – Type: Bulk Carrier – IMO (9109550), and Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC.

“All regulatory authorities are ordered to monitor and identify all affiliated individuals or entities with any financial or commercial relationship with those listed, and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country, including the freezing of all financial assets in less than 24 hours,” WAM reported.

In January, the Houthis focused the UAE with three cross border aerial assaults utilizing cruise and ballistic missiles, in addition to drones. All the assaults focused civilian websites and infrastructures and led to the dying of three civilians.

The UAE sanctions are available in tandem with a tranche of sanctions the US Treasury imposed on a world community funding the Iran-backed Houthis, which the division stated was run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Houthi financier, Sa’id al-Jamal.

