UAE discussing defense upgrade after Houthi attacks: Envoy to UN

The United Arab Emirates might improve its defensive capabilities after missile assaults by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, whereas persevering with diplomacy with Tehran to cut back regional tensions, a senior UAE diplomat stated.

The Emirati envoy to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, informed CNN on Tuesday that UAE intelligence confirmed the 2 assaults – the primary on the regional industrial and tourism hub – had originated from Yemen, and there was additionally a have to stem illicit flows of weapons and funds to the group.

The Arab Coalition, which incorporates the UAE, accuses Iran of supplying the Houthis with arms, which each Tehran and the group deny.

Monday’s strike, geared toward a base in Abu Dhabi internet hosting US forces, was thwarted by American-built Patriot interceptors, after a lethal assault per week earlier on the capital.

Nusseibeh confirmed ongoing safety discussions with Washington, however declined to supply particulars. The UAE makes use of the US anti-missile interception system THAAD.

“Our ability to intercept and deflect these attacks is world class,” she stated. “There can always be upgrades and improvements and… additional intelligence cooperation and I think these are the fields we’re looking at with our (US) partners.”

She stated the UAE, which has urged Washington to reinstate a terrorist designation of the Houthis, was additionally discussing with companions rising strain on the group to have interaction with stalled UN-led peace efforts.

“That means listing them again on sanctions regimes… potentially listing additional figures, it means stopping the illicit flow of weapons and finance to them.”

The Houthis stated they’re punishing the UAE for backing forces battling the group in energy-producing areas, after the UAE in 2019 largely distanced itself from Yemen.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched assaults on Saudi Arabia within the warfare.

Nusseibeh stated the Houthis wouldn’t achieve undermining the UAE’s safe-haven standing.

The UAE, which has been partaking with Iran, would proceed diplomacy geared toward de-escalation, she stated, whereas reserving the precise to defend itself “defensively and offensively” within the Yemen battle.

