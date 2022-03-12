UAE, Egypt and Jordan condemn drone attack against oil refinery in Riyadh

The UAE, Egypt and Jordan on Friday condemned the drone assault that focused an oil refinery in Riyadh and reiterated their help for the Kingdom’s safety.

The UAE Foreign Ministry referred to as the assault “terrorist and cowardly,” asking the worldwide neighborhood to help the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to discourage such threats.

“What happened is a threat to the security and stability of energy supplies and global oil markets at a time when the international community is facing huge challenges,” the ministry mentioned in an announcement carried by the state-run information company (WAM).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE mentioned it stood with Saudi Arabia in opposition to all threats in opposition to its safety.

Jordan launched the same assertion with Haitham Abu al-Ful, the official spokesperson of Jordan’s international affairs ministry, saying that Jordan stood with the Kingdom in opposition to all threats in opposition to its safety.

Egypt’s international ministry additionally described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and denounced concentrating on very important services.

The ministry additionally reiterated its help to Saudi Arabia’s measures to guard its sovereignty in opposition to “cowardly and terrorist attacks.”

A drone assault hit an oil refinery in Riyadh inflicting a small hearth at 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy.

The assault didn’t lead to damage or demise and didn’t interrupt the oil provide.

Read extra:

UAE designates 1 individual, 5 entities as terrorists for supporting Yemen’s Houthis

UAE’s lone nuclear plant ‘well protected’ against security threats: Regulator

Arab Coalition destroys explosives-laden boat launched by Houthis in Red Sea