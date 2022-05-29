UAE, Egypt, Jordan sign Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth
The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan formally signed the
‘Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth’ in Abu
Dhabi on Sunday, Trend stories citing Al Arabiya.
The UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential
Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of
the partnership which marks a brand new period of alternatives to boost
financial development throughout 5 key sectors: meals and agriculture,
fertilizers, prescription drugs, textiles, minerals, and
petrochemicals.
The launch was additionally attended by Egypt and Jordan’s Prime
Ministers Mostafa Madbouly and Bisher al-Khasawneh.
The settlement was signed by the UAE’s Minister of Industry and
Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, Egyptian
Minister of Industry and Trade Dr. Nevein Gamea, and Jordan’s
Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef al-Shamali.
“The partnership embodies the imaginative and prescient of President Sheikh Mohamed
bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to boost industrial integration with Arab
nations and the remainder of the world so we are able to obtain a serious leap in
the commercial sector and remodel its potential as an financial
driver. Industry is the spine of the world’s largest economies,”
WAM quoted Sheikh Mansour as saying.
“Through its capabilities, efficient insurance policies and present focus
on growing superior know-how and logistics infrastructure, we
are assured that the UAE can construct a worldwide financial powerhouse
by leveraging industrial partnerships throughout the area,” he added,
stressing the necessity to advance the commercial sector within the three
nations to make sure financial diversification and resilience.
The UAE, Egypt, and Jordan have various sources and distinctive
aggressive benefits, together with entry to uncooked supplies. In
explicit, they get pleasure from strong capabilities within the pharmaceutical
industries, with clear ambition to develop and broaden them additional
and enhance their manufacturing capability, and likewise search to strengthen
their manufacturing capabilities within the metal, aluminum,
petrochemicals, and derivatives sectors.
The three international locations’ mixed industrial capability represents
round 26 p.c of the full industrial capability within the Middle
East and North Africa area.
“The continued lively interplay and coordination on the
management stage confirms the energy of those relations with the
industrial sector on the heart of the partnership. In Jordan, an
enticing funding vacation spot, trade contributes to 24
p.c of the GDP, and account for 21 p.c of the international locations
employment,” stated al-Khasawneh.
“Jordan exports to many international locations all over the world and is
empowered by supportive legal guidelines and rules.”
The partnership contains launching joint industrial initiatives
between the international locations to advertise financial development and industrial
integration, obtain self-sufficiency, and combine worth chains
throughout the UAE, Egypt and Jordan, WAM reported.