UAE, Egypt, Jordan sign Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan formally signed the

‘Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth’ in Abu

Dhabi on Sunday, Trend stories citing Al Arabiya.

The UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential

Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of

the partnership which marks a brand new period of alternatives to boost

financial development throughout 5 key sectors: meals and agriculture,

fertilizers, prescription drugs, textiles, minerals, and

petrochemicals.

The launch was additionally attended by Egypt and Jordan’s Prime

Ministers Mostafa Madbouly and Bisher al-Khasawneh.

The settlement was signed by the UAE’s Minister of Industry and

Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, Egyptian

Minister of Industry and Trade Dr. Nevein Gamea, and Jordan’s

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef al-Shamali.

“The partnership embodies the imaginative and prescient of President Sheikh Mohamed

bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to boost industrial integration with Arab

nations and the remainder of the world so we are able to obtain a serious leap in

the commercial sector and remodel its potential as an financial

driver. Industry is the spine of the world’s largest economies,”

WAM quoted Sheikh Mansour as saying.

“Through its capabilities, efficient insurance policies and present focus

on growing superior know-how and logistics infrastructure, we

are assured that the UAE can construct a worldwide financial powerhouse

by leveraging industrial partnerships throughout the area,” he added,

stressing the necessity to advance the commercial sector within the three

nations to make sure financial diversification and resilience.

The UAE, Egypt, and Jordan have various sources and distinctive

aggressive benefits, together with entry to uncooked supplies. In

explicit, they get pleasure from strong capabilities within the pharmaceutical

industries, with clear ambition to develop and broaden them additional

and enhance their manufacturing capability, and likewise search to strengthen

their manufacturing capabilities within the metal, aluminum,

petrochemicals, and derivatives sectors.

The three international locations’ mixed industrial capability represents

round 26 p.c of the full industrial capability within the Middle

East and North Africa area.

“The continued lively interplay and coordination on the

management stage confirms the energy of those relations with the

industrial sector on the heart of the partnership. In Jordan, an

enticing funding vacation spot, trade contributes to 24

p.c of the GDP, and account for 21 p.c of the international locations

employment,” stated al-Khasawneh.

“Jordan exports to many international locations all over the world and is

empowered by supportive legal guidelines and rules.”

The partnership contains launching joint industrial initiatives

between the international locations to advertise financial development and industrial

integration, obtain self-sufficiency, and combine worth chains

throughout the UAE, Egypt and Jordan, WAM reported.