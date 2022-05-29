UAE, Egypt, Jordan sign Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan formally signed the ‘Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth’ in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

The UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of the partnership which marks a brand new period of alternatives to reinforce financial development throughout 5 key sectors: meals and agriculture, fertilizers, prescribed drugs, textiles, minerals, and petrochemicals.

The launch was additionally attended by Egypt and Jordan’s Prime Ministers Mostafa Madbouly and Bisher al-Khasawneh.

The settlement was signed by the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, Egyptian Minister of Industry and Trade Dr. Nevein Gamea, and Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef al-Shamali.

“The partnership embodies the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to enhance industrial integration with Arab nations and the rest of the world so we can achieve a major leap in the industrial sector and transform its potential as an economic driver. Industry is the backbone of the world’s largest economies,” WAM quoted Sheikh Mansour as saying.

“Through its capabilities, effective policies and current focus on developing advanced technology and logistics infrastructure, we are confident that the UAE can build a global economic powerhouse by leveraging industrial partnerships across the region,” he added, stressing the necessity to advance the economic sector within the three nations to make sure financial diversification and resilience.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed shakes arms with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh in Abu Dhabi on May 29, 2022. (WAM)

The UAE, Egypt, and Jordan have various sources and distinctive aggressive benefits, together with entry to uncooked supplies. In explicit, they get pleasure from strong capabilities within the pharmaceutical industries, with clear ambition to develop and increase them additional and improve their manufacturing capability, and in addition search to strengthen their manufacturing capabilities within the metal, aluminum, petrochemicals, and derivatives sectors.

The three nations’ mixed industrial capability represents round 26 % of the full industrial capability within the Middle East and North Africa area.

“The continued active interaction and coordination at the leadership level confirms the strength of these relations with the industrial sector at the center of the partnership. In Jordan, an attractive investment destination, industry contributes to 24 percent of the GDP, and account for 21 percent of the countries employment,” mentioned al-Khasawneh.

“Jordan exports to many countries around the world and is empowered by supportive laws and regulations.”

The partnership contains launching joint industrial initiatives between the nations to advertise financial development and industrial integration, obtain self-sufficiency, and combine worth chains throughout the UAE, Egypt and Jordan, WAM reported.

The Egyptian Prime Minister mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic and the “Russian-Ukrainian crises” highlighted the necessity for integration between the Arab nations in a method that fulfilled the pursuits of the folks of Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan.

UAE, Egypt, and Jordan signal the ‘Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth’. (WAM)

“The projects that have been agreed upon will create added value for the three countries and will have a positive impact on national security, local industry, and supply chain activities,” mentioned Madbouly.

“There will be a continuous follow-up to the implementation of these projects, facilitating procedures, and overcoming obstacles. We aim to quickly reap the benefits of these projects, especially as the first phase achieves many gains in terms of enhancing food and drug security. The projects will also attract foreign investment and provide job opportunities for our youth,” he added.

Abu Dhabi state holding agency ADQ mentioned on Sunday that it’ll allocate $10 billion in investment for projects with Egypt and Jordan, citing the Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan al-Jaber.

The new industrial partnership is in step with the UAE’s dedication to creating key partnerships on the regional and world ranges, particularly within the industrial sector and its imaginative and prescient to reinforce the economic sector’s position within the financial system, combine superior know-how, and make the most of the aggressive benefits and capabilities of every nation.

