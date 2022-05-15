UAE embarks on new path ‘full of achievements, hopes’: FM Sheikh Abdullah

The United Arab Emirates is embarking on a brand new path “full of achievements and hopes” underneath the brand new management of the new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, stated the Gulf nation’s overseas minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

The overseas minister congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment in a tweet on Saturday which learn: “Nations are built and flourished by the hands of men… My brother, my leader, my master, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of UAE… My guardian, we pledge allegiance to you and pledge to listen and obey completely.

“Under your leadership, we embark on a new historical path full of achievements and hopes,” he added.

On Saturday, the UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President of the UAE, making him the nation’s third-ever president.

His succession comes after the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed handed away on May 13.

The UAE has been observing a 40-day mourning interval which started on Friday to mark the second president’s demise.

