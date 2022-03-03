UAE expresses interest in creating Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund
The UAE expressed curiosity in creating the Kyrgyz-Emirates
Investment Fund, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stated, Trend reviews citing Kabar.
On Wednesday Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic
Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Minister of Economy of the United Arab
Emirates Abdullah Bin Tauk Al-Marri.
The sides mentioned topical problems with additional enlargement of
commerce, financial and funding cooperation between the Kyrgyz
Republic and the UAE and the sensible implementation of a quantity
of joint actions on this space. In explicit, the implementation
of tasks within the lodge enterprise, resort and recreation sector,
agriculture, vitality, tourism and a variety of different areas.
At the identical time, the Kyrgyz aspect famous the necessity to maintain the 2nd
assembly of the joint Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Emirati Commission as
quickly as potential, the report stated.
The have to type the Kyrgyz-Emirates Business Council and launch
its work to mobilize essential mechanisms for increasing commerce and
financial cooperation was additionally famous.
A separate matter of dialog was the difficulty of making the
Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund (KEIF). Kazakbaev proposed to make
each effort of the events to determine KEIF as quickly as potential.
The Emirates aspect expressed eager curiosity in making a joint
funding fund and proposed to incorporate this essential problem on the
agenda of the following joint actions at senior knowledgeable and excessive ranges,
the press service stated.
Further, Minister Kazakbaev expressed the curiosity of the Kyrgyz
aspect in attracting and utilizing the wealthy expertise of the Emirati
aspect in finishing up reforms within the discipline of public administration,
digitalization, healthcare, introducing the foundations of a inexperienced
financial system, within the struggle in opposition to corruption, in addition to within the discipline
of countering worldwide terrorism.
In flip, the minister of financial system of the UAE expressed his
readiness to contemplate the funding tasks of the Kyrgyz aspect
handed over to him in the course of the assembly.