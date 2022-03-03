UAE expresses interest in creating Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund

The UAE expressed curiosity in creating the Kyrgyz-Emirates

Investment Fund, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign

Affairs of Kyrgyzstan stated, Trend reviews citing Kabar.

On Wednesday Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic

Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Minister of Economy of the United Arab

Emirates Abdullah Bin Tauk Al-Marri.

The sides mentioned topical problems with additional enlargement of

commerce, financial and funding cooperation between the Kyrgyz

Republic and the UAE and the sensible implementation of a quantity

of joint actions on this space. In explicit, the implementation

of tasks within the lodge enterprise, resort and recreation sector,

agriculture, vitality, tourism and a variety of different areas.

At the identical time, the Kyrgyz aspect famous the necessity to maintain the 2nd

assembly of the joint Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Emirati Commission as

quickly as potential, the report stated.

The have to type the Kyrgyz-Emirates Business Council and launch

its work to mobilize essential mechanisms for increasing commerce and

financial cooperation was additionally famous.

A separate matter of dialog was the difficulty of making the

Kyrgyz-Emirates Investment Fund (KEIF). Kazakbaev proposed to make

each effort of the events to determine KEIF as quickly as potential.

The Emirates aspect expressed eager curiosity in making a joint

funding fund and proposed to incorporate this essential problem on the

agenda of the following joint actions at senior knowledgeable and excessive ranges,

the press service stated.

Further, Minister Kazakbaev expressed the curiosity of the Kyrgyz

aspect in attracting and utilizing the wealthy expertise of the Emirati

aspect in finishing up reforms within the discipline of public administration,

digitalization, healthcare, introducing the foundations of a inexperienced

financial system, within the struggle in opposition to corruption, in addition to within the discipline

of countering worldwide terrorism.

In flip, the minister of financial system of the UAE expressed his

readiness to contemplate the funding tasks of the Kyrgyz aspect

handed over to him in the course of the assembly.