UAE extends decision to stop all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior introduced extending its decision to stop all flying operations by homeowners, practitioners and lovers of drones, together with gentle sports activities aircrafts, till additional discover, state information company (WAM) reported on Monday.

The ministry stated the choice was made in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation, including that rules which pertain to using drones within the UAE and allowable flying zones are presently being reviewed and amended.

It additionally stated that entities and corporations which have work contracts or business tasks that depend on utilizing drones should talk with General Authority for Civil Aviation to achieve the mandatory exemptions and permits to hold out their work, including that disregard of its tips will probably be topic to authorized liabilities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The resolution to cease all personal drone actions went into impact on January 22. The ministry had cited the current misuse, not limiting “the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited.”

Read extra:

UAE warns of drone threat as it opens defense conference

Hezbollah says ‘untouched’ drone flew over Israel for 40 minutes: Statement

Jet suit inventor flies in to open Dubai’s Museum of the Future